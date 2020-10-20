Home

SWEETMAN, Mark James. Passed away tragically at home on Wednesday 14 October 2020, aged 44 years. Much loved and loving son of Noel Sweetman and Elizabeth Gadd (Lynds), and step-son of the late Harvey. Loved brother and step-brother to Marie and Michael. A Service for Mark will be held at Te Miro Hall, 443 Te Miro Road, RD4, Cambridge on Friday, 23 October at 11:00 am. Communications to Mark's family c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
