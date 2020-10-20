|
SWEETMAN, Mark James. Passed away tragically at home on Wednesday 14 October 2020, aged 44 years. Much loved and loving son of Noel Sweetman and Elizabeth Gadd (Lynds), and step-son of the late Harvey. Loved brother and step-brother to Marie and Michael. A Service for Mark will be held at Te Miro Hall, 443 Te Miro Road, RD4, Cambridge on Friday, 23 October at 11:00 am. Communications to Mark's family c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020