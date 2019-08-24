|
BALDICK, Mark Ian. 14 May 1972 - 21 August 2019. Passed peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Much loved son of Shirley and Ian. Loved brother of Deborah and Geoffrey, Bronwyne and James, Grant and Tracy. The best dad of Kieran, Alysha, Haydn and Shanaya. Loving grandad of Carleah, Paige and Zoe. Valued uncle of Amber, Tyler, Connor, Ben and Brandon. "Though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil, for thy rod and staff comfort me." A celebration of Marks life will be held in Papakura East Presbyterian Church, 87 Settlement Road, Papakura on Monday 26 August at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ mibaldick2108.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019