SURREY, Mark Gregory. At Waikato Hospital on 6th July, 2019. Loved 'natural' Dad of Sammy, loved Dad of Marshall and Yasmeen, brother of Sandra, much loved twin of Maxine, uncle of Rhett, Bradley and the late Amber, 'uncle' to Flynn, and dear friend of Nan. 'Fly free you naughty 'Peter Pan'. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Bucks Sports Bar, 100 Casement Road, Whangamata, on Friday 12th July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019