Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark SURREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Gregory SURREY

Add a Memory
Mark Gregory SURREY Notice
SURREY, Mark Gregory. At Waikato Hospital on 6th July, 2019. Loved 'natural' Dad of Sammy, loved Dad of Marshall and Yasmeen, brother of Sandra, much loved twin of Maxine, uncle of Rhett, Bradley and the late Amber, 'uncle' to Flynn, and dear friend of Nan. 'Fly free you naughty 'Peter Pan'. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Bucks Sports Bar, 100 Casement Road, Whangamata, on Friday 12th July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.