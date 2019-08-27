|
ANDREWS, Mark Graeme. (Acting Senior Sergeant, NZ Police) We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of the most capable and loved father, husband, son, brother, friend and Police Officer. A service for Mark will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am, on Thursday, 29 August 2019. All communications to the 'Andrews Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed.
