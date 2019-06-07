|
JOHNSTON, Mark David. Of Hamilton, aged 65 years. Passed away from a sudden heart attack on 30th May 2019. Much loved father of Ben, Greg and Toni, brother of Joanne and Doug Frazer and Robyn and Vera Van Riele, son of Isabella and David, uncle of Aaron, Jonathan, Matthew, Ann-Elise, and partner of Caroline. The family invite visitors at 93B Boundary Road between 11am-4pm and 6:30-9:30pm for 7pm Karakia daily. Mark's funeral will be held at 1pm Saturday 8th June at The Ferrybank, 154 Grantham Street, Hamilton. Family then welcome you to his Wake from 6pm at the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club for a drink and a dance! In lieu of flowers, koha welcome to 'Kiwanis Threads Across the Pacific - Mark's Trolleys' Givealittle.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
