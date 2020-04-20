Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace, Auckland
09-361 6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark David CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Mark David CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Mark David. Peacefully on Friday April 17th after a courageous battle with cancer, with Andrea by his side. Age 53. Loved husband of Andrea. Proud and loving dad of Madison and Paris. Loved son of Ron and the late Pam. Brother and brother-in- law of Lincoln and Angela. Loved son-in-law of Jim and Maureen Stenhouse, brother- in-law of Danella Jackson. Loving uncle to his 4 nieces, Stephanie, Jessica, Kelsey and Hayley. Forever in our hearts.. Messages to: The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland. The Natural Funeral Company
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -