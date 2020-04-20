|
CAMPBELL, Mark David. Peacefully on Friday April 17th after a courageous battle with cancer, with Andrea by his side. Age 53. Loved husband of Andrea. Proud and loving dad of Madison and Paris. Loved son of Ron and the late Pam. Brother and brother-in- law of Lincoln and Angela. Loved son-in-law of Jim and Maureen Stenhouse, brother- in-law of Danella Jackson. Loving uncle to his 4 nieces, Stephanie, Jessica, Kelsey and Hayley. Forever in our hearts.. Messages to: The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland. The Natural Funeral Company
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020