Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Mark Crawford HANNA


1931 - 2020
Mark Crawford HANNA Notice
HANNA, Mark Crawford. 29 September 1931 - 19 August 2020. Teacher, Housemaster, Rowing Coach, Expedition Leader. A life dedicated to the education, both academic and outdoor, of young men. St Peters School, Cambridge 1968 - 1994. Son of Sam and Freda. Brother of Brian and Richard. Brother in law of Barbara and Janet. Uncle of Steve and Matt. "Go Well" In accordance with Mark's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Hanna family, P O Box 8584, Havelock North 4157. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
