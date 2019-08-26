|
DUFFILL, Mark Bevan. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his family on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaye for 49 years. Treasured brother of Hilary and Christine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sarah, Emily and Michael and Paul and Izumi. Loved grandfather of Jude and Clare and great companion to Max the dog. A memorial service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Zender's Cafe and Venue, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, Hamilton on Saturday 31st August 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be much appreciated and can be made online at www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking the donate heart or can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Duffill family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019