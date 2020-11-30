Home

SMITH, Marjorie Veronica. Born 12 August 1940. Passed away 30 November 2019. In loving memory of our much loved Mother and Granny. Now you belong to Heaven and the stars spell out your name. You left our lives one year ago but you live on forever in our hearts. We will carry on knowing that you are never far away and knowing that we had one of life's angels for our mother. We love you Mum. Your children Paul, Antony, Cheryl, Mark, Angela and Terence and all the family.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
