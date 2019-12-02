Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Marjorie Veronica SMITH

Marjorie Veronica SMITH Notice
SMITH, Marjorie Veronica. Passed away peacefully on 30th of November 2019 aged 79 years. Much loved Mum of Paul, Antony, Cheryl, Mark, Angela and Terence. Dearly beloved Granny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We have lost our English Rose, yet you will live on in our hearts forever. A service for Marjorie will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Saturday the 7th of December 2019 at 12:30 pm. All communications to the Smith Clan c/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
