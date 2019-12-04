|
WELCH, Marjorie Valarie (nee Montgomerie). Our much loved mum passed away peacefully, aged 91 years, on Sunday 1 December 2019 with her family at her side. Loved mother of Kristine, Gretchen and Philip, and the late Karen. Special nanna to Truus, Josh and Ruth, Kirsty, and great-nan to Shannon. "You will always be in our hearts" Special thanks to the staff at Lady Elizabeth for their wonderful care of Marjorie. A private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019