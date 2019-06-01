|
CROAD, Marjorie Ruby (nee Bell). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29 May 2019, aged 90. Cherished wife of the late Ross. Deeply loved mother of Lloyd and Evan. Much loved grandma of Arwen, Josie, Melanie and the late Joshua. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Heights Hospital for their loving care. The funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 7 June 2019 at 2.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
