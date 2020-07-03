Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie BRICKLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Patricia BRICKLAND

Add a Memory
Marjorie Patricia BRICKLAND Notice
BRICKLAND, Marjorie Patricia. Born January 11, 1930. Passed away on June 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley Francis Brickland. Devoted mother to Marie, Rodger, and Peter; mother-in-law to Grant, Denise, and Nicky. Cherished grandmother to Jeni, Peter, Sheree, Michael, Paul, James, and Thomas. Treasured "Grandma Marjie" to great and great great grandchildren: Tate, Sidney, Jasmine, Bae; Benny, Ryker, and Tai. A kind and generous woman, a fabulous host to any and everyone. A lover of travel and sport, a matriarch to whom we credit and owe so much. Many thanks to those at Bob Owens Retirement Village for all the care they showed to Marjorie. In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Communications to the family c/- 22 Fearnley Grove, Pyes Pa, Tauranga 3112.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -