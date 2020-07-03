|
BRICKLAND, Marjorie Patricia. Born January 11, 1930. Passed away on June 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley Francis Brickland. Devoted mother to Marie, Rodger, and Peter; mother-in-law to Grant, Denise, and Nicky. Cherished grandmother to Jeni, Peter, Sheree, Michael, Paul, James, and Thomas. Treasured "Grandma Marjie" to great and great great grandchildren: Tate, Sidney, Jasmine, Bae; Benny, Ryker, and Tai. A kind and generous woman, a fabulous host to any and everyone. A lover of travel and sport, a matriarch to whom we credit and owe so much. Many thanks to those at Bob Owens Retirement Village for all the care they showed to Marjorie. In accordance with Marjorie's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Communications to the family c/- 22 Fearnley Grove, Pyes Pa, Tauranga 3112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2020