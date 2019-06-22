|
CANDY, Marjorie Nola (Nola). 24 August 1925 to 19 June 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Radius Lexham Park Katikati. Aged 93, Cherished wife of Ross (deceased) and loving mother to Lynne, Janice, Murray, Neil and Annette. She has requested a private cremation. This will be followed by a future memorial celebration - date and location to be advised. For those seeking to make contact, Elliott's Funeral Services of Tauranga will pass on messages.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
