To be announced at a later date
Marjorie NEWHOOK


1921 - 2020
Marjorie NEWHOOK
NEWHOOK, Marjorie. Born November 13, 1921. Passed away on May 10, 2020. Peacefully after a short illness, aged 98, on Mothers Day. Dearly loved mother of Laurie, Denis and Cath and their spouses Judy, Anouk and Alan. Greatly loved by her grandchildren Kate and Ollie and their spouses Bevan and Grace, and great grandchildren Ben and Chris. She will be much missed by us all. A small family farewell is being held, with a memorial gathering at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
