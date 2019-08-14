|
NADIN, Marjorie (Marge) (nee Sharp). Marge passed away peacefully in her sleep at 3am on Monday 12 August 2019 at the grand old age of 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf Nadin, mother to Alf, Peter and kiwi mum of Gwen. Grandmother to Kristen, Scott, Melissa and Jason and their partners Vicki, Dylan and Becky. Also much loved Nan Nan to Mia, Ruby, Jake and Isla. Know that you are loved and treasured by us all. We will never forget the difference you made to our lives and we promise even though you have gone, you will live on through the memories and laughter we shared with you over the years. The funeral will be held at Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga at 1.30pm on Friday 16 August. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at St Andrews Village who made her life better in every way. Go well ma, say hello to dad for us ... our Yorkshire puds will never taste the same anymore. Sleep tight.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019