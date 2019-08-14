Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie NADIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (nee Sharp) (Marge) NADIN

Add a Memory
Marjorie (nee Sharp) (Marge) NADIN Notice
NADIN, Marjorie (Marge) (nee Sharp). Marge passed away peacefully in her sleep at 3am on Monday 12 August 2019 at the grand old age of 98.  Dearly loved wife of the late Alf Nadin, mother to Alf, Peter and kiwi mum of Gwen. Grandmother to Kristen, Scott, Melissa and Jason and their partners Vicki, Dylan and Becky. Also much loved Nan Nan to Mia, Ruby, Jake and Isla. Know that you are loved and treasured by us all. We will never forget the difference you made to our lives and we promise even though you have gone, you will live on through the memories and laughter we shared with you over the years. The funeral will be held at Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga at 1.30pm on Friday 16 August. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at St Andrews Village who made her life better in every way. Go well ma, say hello to dad for us ... our Yorkshire puds will never taste the same anymore. Sleep tight.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.