Marjorie Mildred (Adolph) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Marjorie Mildred (nee Adolph). Born 8 September 1920. Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Vivian Roberts (Bob) Knight. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Roger and Sue, Paul and Rachel, adored grandma of Paul, Gemma, Hannah and Rebecca, and a proud great grandma to Cameron, Ava, and Coco. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held, and details of a memorial service will be advised at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
