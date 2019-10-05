|
SILCOCK, Marjorie Maude. Passed away peacefully in Auckland, on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil Silcock. Much loved Mother of Graham and Judy along with Denis, loved grandmother of Reuben and Breeanna along with Ria and grandchild Raekwon. Loving sister of Brian, Malcolm, David and the late Arthur and Peter Edgar. A service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 357 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday 11th October at 2pm. Communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019