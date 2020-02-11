|
CORBETT, Marjorie Maud Ellen. Passed away peacefully at Takanini Lodge on 9 February 2020 in her 94th year. Cherished mother of Brian, Clive, Trevor, Valerie, Angela and their spouses. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kidscan and can be left at the service. A service for Marjorie will be held at Connect Baptist, 75 Everglade Drive, Manukau on Thursday 13 February at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020