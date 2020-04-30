Home

HATTON, Marjorie Mary (nee Prouse). Aged 92. Sadly passed away on 27 April 2020 at home in Papamoa. A beautiful, brave lady. Dearly beloved wife of Eric (deceased), mother of Gaylene, Kevin, Neil and mother in law of Keith. Marjorie was well known for her zeal and strong faith in Jehovah Gods promise of a resurrection back onto earth under paradise conditions Rev 21:4,5. Sleeping peacefully until that time. For zoom memorial details please text full name and contact to 021 0389678.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
