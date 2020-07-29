|
NEWMAN, Marjorie Jean. Passed away peacefully at Tamahere Eventide on Monday 27 July 2020, aged 94 years. Lovable, loving and loved wife of John for 58 years. Loved mother of Penny and Andrew, and mother-in-law of Nicola. Adored Nanny of Briar, Phoebe and Zara. Sister of Graeme and the late Jim. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at Don Rowlands Centre, 601 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro on Saturday 1 August at 11:00am. Our thanks to the staff at Bupa St Kilda and Tamahere Eventide for their compassionate care of Marjorie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2020