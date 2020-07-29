Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Don Rowlands Centre
601 Maungatautari Road
Karapiro
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jean NEWMAN

Add a Memory
Marjorie Jean NEWMAN Notice
NEWMAN, Marjorie Jean. Passed away peacefully at Tamahere Eventide on Monday 27 July 2020, aged 94 years. Lovable, loving and loved wife of John for 58 years. Loved mother of Penny and Andrew, and mother-in-law of Nicola. Adored Nanny of Briar, Phoebe and Zara. Sister of Graeme and the late Jim. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at Don Rowlands Centre, 601 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro tomorrow, Saturday 1 August at 11:00am. Our thanks to the staff at Bupa St Kilda and Tamahere Eventide for their compassionate care of Marjorie.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -