Marjorie Jean (Jean) FERGUSON

Marjorie Jean (Jean) FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON, Marjorie Jean (Jean). 1930 - 2019 On the 1st October 2019 Jean passed away peacefully at Elmwood Hospital with family at her side, late of Manurewa. Jean was the dearly loved wife of the late Colin Ferguson and is the cherished mother and mother in law of Karen and Len Marr. She is the loved nanny of Lance and Gina, Cameron and Rachel, Bevan and Katy and Fraser. Loved great grandmother of Thomas, Jack, Connor, Oliver and Lucy and special friend to the late Eva Marr. Jean is survived by her brother and sister in law Les and Colleen Jarvis and her sister and brother in law Clare and Gerald Harris and their families. Loved step mother to James, Bruce and Robert Ferguson and their families. The family sincerely thank Terry and Suzy Davis for their long standing friendship and love of Jean, also special thanks to the staff of Elmwood who provided Mum with exemplary care and kindness. A service will be held at The Salvation Army Chapel, 87 Clevedon Road, Papakura on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 11.00 followed by private cremation. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
