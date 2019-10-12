|
MACNAUGHTON, Marjorie Isabel (Marg). Peacefully on Thursday, 10th October 2019 at Hospice S.C. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother of Wayne. Much loved nana of Danielle and the late Joshua King. Much loved great nana "Margerine" of Cameron, Sharnika and Wiremu. A Service for Marg will be held at Gleniti Baptist Church, 58 Gleniti Road, Timaru on Wednesday, 16th October 2019 at 1.00 PM. Messages to: 60 Pages Road, Timaru. Heartland Funerals Ph 03-615-9909
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019