FOSTER, Marjorie. Passed away peacefully on the 6th December 2019 with Barry, Graham and Leigh by her side, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Noel, cherished sister to "our Roger" and sister in law to Pam. Precious mum and mother in law to Stephen (late), Tania, Barry and Eve, Graham and Julie, Leigh and Christine. Much loved Gran to Carl, Dana, Lauren, Luke, Wayne, Diana, Nicole, Rebecca, Ben, Shane, Ashleigh and Taylor and Great Gran to dear Rocco, Hudson, Navy and Marley. Wll be missed but not forgotten. Rest in peace mum. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Wednesday 11th December at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019