Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St David's Presbyterian Church
Otorohanga
Marjorie Evelyn PETERSEN

Marjorie Evelyn PETERSEN Notice
PETERSEN, Marjorie Evelyn. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cascades Retirement Village, Hamilton, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred (Bill). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Arthur (deceased), David (deceased) and Sheryl, Judy and Selwyn Mexted, Roger and Paula and Trevor and Sandra. Cherished Nana of Michael (deceased), Leanne and Carl, Karen, Vicky and Zandra, Melissa, Alistair and Kelly and her 21 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga on Tuesday 17th March at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to Petersen family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
