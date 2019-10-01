Home

Marjorie Claire (Claire) ROBINSON

Marjorie Claire (Claire) ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Marjorie Claire (Claire). Passed away peacefully at CHT Waiuku on Sunday 29 September 2019, aged 91. Cherished wife of the Late Alan (Shorty Robinson); Most wonderful mum of Colin and Jill (Glenbrook); Linda and Roger (Perth); Lloyd and Glenda (Pukekohe); Pat (West Auckland); Rex and LiHaui (New Lynn) and loved by all her grand and great grand children. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff at CHT Waiuku for the wonderful care they gave to Claire. A celebration of Claire's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Thursday 3 October, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Communication to Claire's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West St, Tuakau 2121



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
