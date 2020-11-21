|
McKENZIE, Marjorie Christina Ellen. Our dearest Marjorie died peacefully on Thursday 19 November 2020, at St Andrew's Village, with her children at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, beloved mother of Jane, Alan and Tanya, David and Keti, and Helene; nana of Fiona, Katie, and Lachie. Loved and respected by all her whanau in the Ward, McKenzie, Riddle and MacDiarmid extended families. A private cremation in Auckland will be followed by a gathering to celebrate Marjorie's life at Langs Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to either Forest and Bird Society or Greenpeace, would be appreciated. Communications to the McKenzie family, 55b Spencer St, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020