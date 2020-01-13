|
BURTON, Marjorie (nee Sparkes). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on 10 January 2020, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of Bruce for 59 wonderful years, loved mother of Malcom, Christopher and Elizabeth, mother-in-law of Sue, Michelle and Craig, adored grandmother to Cameron, Olivia, Arabella, Mila, Bianca and Ben and loved sister and sister-in-law of Valerie and Bernard O'Hare. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Hospital 2 at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their loving support. A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Friday 17 January at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjorie's name to St John Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020