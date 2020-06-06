|
BROWN, Marjorie (nee Bennett). Died peacefully at home on 5th June 2020 aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Dr Stuart Brown, cherished mother, mother-in-law and inspiration for Andrew and Kristin, Alison and John, Alistair and Dominique. Special sister to Graeme Bennett and Jo Rabone. Amazing grandmother and role model to Stephanie, James, and Nick, Emily, Kate and Mark, Thais and Sophie. Loved great grandmother of Rupert, Eliza, Annabel, Freddy, Charlie, Alessandro and Rafaele. A service for Marjorie will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 2.00pm. All communications to the Brown Family c/o P O Box 2815 Shortland Street, Auckland. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice P O Box 47693 Ponsonby 1144 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020