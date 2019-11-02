|
BOWMAN, Marise Linda (nee Watson). 10th February 1965 - 30th October 2019. Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice. Much loved wife of the late Mark and loving mother of Isabella and Madeleine. Beloved daughter of James Watson and the late Marcel Belich. Sister of Andrea and Michelle. Loved niece of Alex and Margaret, Bethney and Karen. Loving daughter in law of Fay Mearns (Bowman). Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Harvest Christian Church, 3 Beach Road, Papakura on Friday 8th November 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated on the day or online at www.hospice.co.nz/ donate. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019