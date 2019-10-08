|
FROST, Marion Violet (nee Kirkwood). On Sunday October 06 2019, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Loved mother and mother in-law of Heather and Wayne Erdbeer, Dawn (deceased) and Andrew Higgins and David and Leeya Frost. Loved nana and great nana. A graveside service for Marion will be held at Kawerau Cemetery, Valley Road, Kawerau, on Wednesday, 9 October at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications to the Frost family, C/O PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019