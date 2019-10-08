Home

More Obituaries for Marion FROST
Marion Violet (Kirkwood) FROST

Marion Violet (Kirkwood) FROST Notice
FROST, Marion Violet (nee Kirkwood). On Sunday October 06 2019, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm. Loved mother and mother in-law of Heather and Wayne Erdbeer, Dawn (deceased) and Andrew Higgins and David and Leeya Frost. Loved nana and great nana. A graveside service for Marion will be held at Kawerau Cemetery, Valley Road, Kawerau, on Wednesday, 9 October at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications to the Frost family, C/O PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
