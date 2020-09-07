Home

Marion Terese (Eadie) JAMES

Marion Terese (Eadie) JAMES Notice
JAMES, Marion Terese (Nee Eadie). Passed away peacefully on 2 September 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother of Stephanie and Alan, Tim and Viv, and Pip and Gary. Cherished Ma to Kristie, JJ, Andrew, Ellie, Kathleen, Mitch, Harry and Cameron. Great Grand Ma to Zack and Stella. Marion's funeral service was held at St Ignatius Catholic Church, St Heliers, Auckland where she was an organist for many years. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
