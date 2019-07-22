Home

SERJEANT, Marion Sybil Macduff. On 20 July 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick. Loved and respected mother and mother in law of Lesley and Gary, David and Lynette, Pam and Paul, and Linda and Phil. Much loved by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and sister to Naomi, Frances and the late Margery. Marion's love and kindness will be forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunny Rae Unit, Northbridge Village. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday 25 July at 10.00am. All communications to the Serjeant family C/- PO Box 302 524 North Harbour 0751.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
