Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Marion Reid (Munroe) HARRISON


1929 - 2020
Marion Reid (Munroe) HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Marion Reid (nee Munroe). Born 17 September, 1929. Passed away peacefully on 28 May 2020 at North Shore hospital, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Sel (deceased), much loved mother of John and Craig, loved mother-in-law of Mary, cherished sister of Robina, loving Nana of Monica, Jeremy, Jessica and Guy and great Nana of Mikana, Jericho and Jahan. A life dedicated to her family. A very special lady now at rest. You will always be treasured in our memories. A big thank you to the staff of the Sands Rest Home and Village who took such wonderful care of Marion in her final year. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 10.30am. Due to current restrictions limiting gatherings, attendees please RSVP to John on 021 984 901 or [email protected] by 31 May 2020 to enable numbers to be confirmed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
