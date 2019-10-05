|
REGAN, Marion. (formerly Morrice). Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2019 in her 94th year after a long illness . Dearly loved and cherished Wife of the late David for 71 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sandra, Margaret and Kevin. Loved Nana of Sarah , Emma and Timothy and great nana of Isla, Tommy, Sylvie and Greta. Loved sister-in-law Elsie and sister of the late William ( Bill ) and Roy. We will love you always and you will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Saturday 12th October at 10.30am. All communications to M Sparks, P O Box 8083, Symond Street, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019