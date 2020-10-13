Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
Domain Road
Whakatane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Madge BLACK

Add a Memory
Marion Madge BLACK Notice
BLACK, Marion Madge. Peacefully on Sunday 11th October 2020 at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane, Aged 89. Adored wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother in law of Natalie and Greg Kelly (Ngaruawahia), Maryann and Phil Carling, Mark and Joanne Black. Much loved Nana to her grand and great grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff at Mary Shapley for their love, support, and care of mum. A service will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, Domain Road Whakatane on Wednesday 14th October at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Stroke Foundation, P O Box 12482, Wellington 6144, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Black family please C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -