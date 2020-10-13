|
|
|
BLACK, Marion Madge. Peacefully on Sunday 11th October 2020 at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane, Aged 89. Adored wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother in law of Natalie and Greg Kelly (Ngaruawahia), Maryann and Phil Carling, Mark and Joanne Black. Much loved Nana to her grand and great grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff at Mary Shapley for their love, support, and care of mum. A service will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, Domain Road Whakatane on Wednesday 14th October at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Stroke Foundation, P O Box 12482, Wellington 6144, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Black family please C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020