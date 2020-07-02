Home

Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's Epsom Church
100 St Andrew's Road
Epsom
HOLLIER, Marion Louise. Passed away in Singapore on 23 June 2020 aged 54 years. Beloved wife of Tim for over 28 years. Cherished mother of James, Harry and Matthew. Much loved daughter of the late Patricia and Peter. Precious sister of Greg and Stephen. Loyal friend to many around the world. Loving walker of her dogs Coco and Sophie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bowel Cancer New Zealand at bowelcancernz.org.nz/how-you-can-help/donate/ would be appreciated. A service for Marion will be held at St. Andrew's Epsom Church, 100 St Andrew's Road, Epsom, Auckland on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at 2pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2020
