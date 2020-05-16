Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Marion Lloyd (Bubbles/Oma) BRYANT

Marion Lloyd (Bubbles/Oma) BRYANT Notice
BRYANT, Marian Lloyd (Bubbles/Oma). Passed away peacefully on 13 May 2020 at Forrest Hill home and hospital. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loving mother and mother in law of Eion and Annette, Bronwyn and Dave, and Kerryl. Treasured grandmother of James, Julian and Vanessa, Hannah and Tim, Alexia, Tayler and Jake. You have left a huge gap in our lives. We will miss your bright smile. Love you always and forever. In line with the current gathering restrictions, a by invitation funeral will be held. Unfortunately, attendance without an invitation will not be possible. To request an invitation or for viewing the live stream service, please contact Kerryl on [email protected] before 3pm on Tuesday.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -