GREY, Marion Joyce. Peacefully on 29th October 2019 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 81 Years. Beloved wife of Murray for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Lesley, Cherie, Ross (Deceased) and Isobel. Loved Grandmother of James, Matthew, Caroline and Jessica and a Great Grandmother to Azariah and Dominic. Donations to the Tokoroa SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Marion will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 5th November at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019