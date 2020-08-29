Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Karori Main Crematorium Chapel
Rosehaugh Avenue
Karori
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Jeanette (Reid) MURRAY

Add a Memory
Marion Jeanette (Reid) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Marion Jeanette (nee Reid). Formerly of Tawa. Passed away peacefully at Millvale House, Miramar on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Andrew, Rob and Renee. Loved grandma to Caitie, Erin, and Niamh. A loved sister and aunt to her brothers, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Millvale House and Village at the Park for their loving care of Jeanette. Messages for "The Murray family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington on Tuesday, 1 September commencing at 11:00am Ninness Funeral Home (04) 2374174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -