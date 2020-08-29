|
MURRAY, Marion Jeanette (nee Reid). Formerly of Tawa. Passed away peacefully at Millvale House, Miramar on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Andrew, Rob and Renee. Loved grandma to Caitie, Erin, and Niamh. A loved sister and aunt to her brothers, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Millvale House and Village at the Park for their loving care of Jeanette. Messages for "The Murray family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington on Tuesday, 1 September commencing at 11:00am Ninness Funeral Home (04) 2374174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020