MILLER, Marion Hilson (Minnie). On 5 September 2019 aged 94 years, peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short battle. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Duane (Joe). Deeply loved and respected mum and mother in law of Marion and Mike. Cherished "Ninnie" of Jan, Matthew, Nicki and partners. Adored great Ninnie to her nine great grandchildren. A celebration of Minnie's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 2:30pm, followed by a private cremation. Sleep peacefully with dad now mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019