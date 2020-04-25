|
O'CONNELL, Marion Helen (nee Hebden). Passed away peacefully on 22 April, 2020 at age 93. Loving wife of the late Michael. Much loved Mum and Mother-in Law to Margaret and Mike, Paul and Chris, Pat and Leanne, Terry, Bernie and Martine, Greg and Tania, Fran and Barry, Tony, Mark and Rachel. Adored Granny to Annette and Andy, Gavin and Andrea, Claire, Glenn, Aaron and Carley, Taina and Dave, Nick and Sarah, Alice, Lee, Karl and Bronwyn, Ayla, Gene, Tom, Cosette, Dan, Rachel, Nick, Samantha, Steve and Jenny, Mike and Courtney, Sienna and Kate. Special Great Granny to Cole, Zara, Mac, Dom, Mason, Georgie, Vivienne and Spencer. A remarkable woman of great strength and adventure. Forever in our hearts and minds. Huge thank you to Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their care of Mum over many years. A private service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020