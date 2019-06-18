Home

Marion Hazel (Picky) ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Marion Hazel (Picky). Peacefully on June 14, 2019 at Oakdale Rest Home, Cambridge, aged 94. A great innings! Cherished wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother in law of Mac and Joy (deceased), Neil and Judith, Peter and Moana, Heather and Brent, Murray, Vicki Pollock. Special aunty of Barry McKey. Nana of Melissa, Tania, Vaughan, Dayna, Molly, Ainslee, Kelsi, Jamie, Georgia, Blake and Dion. Special thanks to Dr Andy Minett and the carers at Oakdale, Cambridge. A memorial service to celebrate Marion's life will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata Wednesday 19th June at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019
