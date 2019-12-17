|
CULL, Marion Gill (nee Young). From Auckland previously Tauranga. Beloved wife of Allan Cull (deceased) passed away peacefully with her family beside her on 13 December 2019 aged 90 years. Marion was a devoted and much loved mother and mother-in-law to David and Judy, Jenny and Deb. Graham and Ann and loved foster mother to Amanda and Jo. Treasured sister of Edna and aunt to Melanie and Robbie. Cherished grandmother of Heidi, Tim, Deb, Daniel, Jonathon, Renee, Kate, Callum and their partners and spouses. Adored great grandmother of 14 and great great grand mother of 2. Marion our mum a strong and brave women who lived her life with dignity, integrity, strength and passion. Your legacy of love and life will live on in each of us. You're in our hearts forever. Mum will be farewelled at a private family memorial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019