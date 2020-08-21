|
BLOEMENDAL, Marion Doris. Peacefully at Hospice Whanganui on Wednesday 19th August 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Wife and Soulmate of Jan. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anthony and Nicola, Paul, and Johanna and Miles. Treasured Oma of James, Grace, Rachael, Luke; Jack, and Colton. "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want." Psalm 23 In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Marion's Service. All messages to The Bloemendal Family, C/- P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Marion's life in the Westmere Presbyterian Memorial Church, 51 SH3, Wanganui on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 1pm. Due to current restrictions a maximum of 100 people can attend Marion's Service, the Service will be webcast live on www.dempseyandforrest.co.nz watch Funeral online link. Also due to restrictions, Marion will be interred at a later date at the Heights Park Cemetery, Pukekohe. A Memorial Service for Marion will also take place on a day and time to be confirmed. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020