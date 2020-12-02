|
FISHER, Marion Cecilia (Mardy). Born Waiuku October 31st 1929. Died peacefully in Cambridge on December 1st 2020. Sister of the late James Fisher, sister in law of Ngaire Baldwin Harvey Fisher. Loving Aunty to 4 nephews and nieces and 22 great nephews and nieces. Former Civil Senior Travel Consultant for the NZ Government Tourist Bureau (hosting overseas journalists). Favourite rugby player; Nick Farr-Jones. Favourite Jockey; Peter Johnson. A daily swimmer between St Heliers and Kohimarama. A quiet gin and tonic or a Riesling with a John Player special. A Requiem mass is to be celebrated at St Peters Catholic Church, 21 Anzac Street, Cambridge at 12.00pm on 4th December 2020. Burial at Waikumete Cemetery with her late parents William and Dorothy Fisher. All communications to Fisher Family, c/- Paul Fisher at [email protected] or 0275457567.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020