Marion Anita (Gower) BRENNAN

Marion Anita (Gower) BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN, Marion Anita (nee Gower). On 4 October 2019. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 88. Loved wife of the late Bob. Mother of Linda and Ross, Thelma and David, and Lionel (deceased). Nana to Tracy and Menu, Barbara and David, Kristina and Michael, and Nana Nana B to Eterei and Anita. Will be sadly missed by all. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 10th October at 11 am at Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totara Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to South Auckland Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
