Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Mario ABRAM


1939 - 2020
Mario ABRAM Notice
ABRAM, Mario. Born 18th September 1939 in Orehek, Slovenia. After a long fight with cancer he passed away on the 2nd April 2020 at Selwyn Oaks Village, Papakura at age 80. Beloved husband of Lois (deceased), father of Natasha, Ray, Richard and Nicholas, grandfather of Hannah and brother-in-law of Gloria. Due to the current situation, no funeral could be held. He was buried with his beloved wife on 4th April 2020 at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Rest in Peace now that your suffering is no more. You will be missed and never forgotten.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
