Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Seddon Street
Pukeohe
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Seddon Street
Pukeohe
Marinus Martinus (Martin) BENNENBROEK Notice
BENNENBROEK, Marinus Martinus (Martin). Passed away peacefully at home, aged 89 years, on 4th January 2020. Much loved husband of the late Dyanne. He will be sorely missed by his children and their partners Maria and David, Teresa and Peter, Tony and Sue, Paul and Carole, Carol and John, his 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and their families. Martin will be at his home in Pukekohe from 9:30am on Wednesday 8th January for anyone that would like to see him. For all other viewings, please contact Grahams Funeral Services (09) 2368919. Rosary for Martin will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukeohe on Wednesday at 7pm. Funeral service will be at the above Church on Thursday 9th January, at 10am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
